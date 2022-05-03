FOX (FOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FOX has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in FOX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 578,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1,040.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

