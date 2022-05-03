FOX (FOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%.

FOX stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.99. FOX has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 342,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 455,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 578,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,040.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

