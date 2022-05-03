FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. FOX has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in FOX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.