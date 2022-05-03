FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXA stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. FOX has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FOX by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in FOX by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

