Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

BEN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

