Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.
BEN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 102,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.
BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
