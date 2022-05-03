Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.
Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 686 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.90. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.
