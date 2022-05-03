Frasers Group’s (FRAS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.43) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 686 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 655.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 693.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.90. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($10.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Frasers Group (Get Rating)

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

