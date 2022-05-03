Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.55 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

