FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

