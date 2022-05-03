FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.15.
RAIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.
About FreightCar America (Get Rating)
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FreightCar America (RAIL)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.