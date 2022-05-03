Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

