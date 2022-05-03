Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.
Shares of FRPT stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.
About Freshpet
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
