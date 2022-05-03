Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

