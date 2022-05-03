Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $110.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

FRPT stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.10. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Freshpet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

