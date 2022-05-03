Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,175 ($14.68) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FRES. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.74) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,045.63 ($13.06).
FRES stock opened at GBX 766.60 ($9.58) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 751.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 806.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
About Fresnillo (Get Rating)
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.
