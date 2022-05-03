Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 25.5% in April

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of FRD opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:FRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

