Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frontline by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 523,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.