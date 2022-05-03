Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.32.
A number of research firms have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 0.10.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $4,626,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Frontline by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 289,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Frontline by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 523,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
