Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.24.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.