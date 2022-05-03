FS Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FS Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

