FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FSBW opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.16. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. Research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 217,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

