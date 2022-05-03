FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FS Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.82.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

