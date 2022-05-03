FTC Solar (FTCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect FTC Solar to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. FTC Solar has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.87 million. On average, analysts expect FTC Solar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

In other FTC Solar news, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $172,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at $271,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 721,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,073 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 2,104.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

