FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 59,870 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $172,425.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 721,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,073 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. FTC Solar has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $13.98.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.87 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

