Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of FUPBY opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

