Fuel Tech (FTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

