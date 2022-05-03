Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 90,572 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

