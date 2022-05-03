Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,154. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,252.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $135,256.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 33,118 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

