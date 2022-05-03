Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

FULT opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

