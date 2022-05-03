Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.80 target price (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.11. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 140,293 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

