FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 151.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 223,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 14,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

