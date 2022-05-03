FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Issued By DA Davidson

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Brunswick stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $72.71 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

