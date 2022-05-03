FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issued By DA Davidson

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.55.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

FIBK stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 990.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

