FY2022 EPS Estimates for Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO) Increased by Analyst

Atco Ltd. (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atco in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31.

Get Atco alerts:

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.