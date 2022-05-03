FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CU. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.33.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.
About Canadian Utilities (Get Rating)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
