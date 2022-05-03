FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CU. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.33.

TSE:CU opened at C$38.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.28. The firm has a market cap of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

