FY2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered by Analyst

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,002.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,093.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,198.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

