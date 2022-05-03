FY2022 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a report released on Sunday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

