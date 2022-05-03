FY2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Reduced by Analyst

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after buying an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,111,000 after buying an additional 241,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

