FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Lifted by Cormark

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.52. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. TFI International has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

