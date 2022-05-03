FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Lifted by Cormark

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.52. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. TFI International has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TFI International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.