FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Boosted by Analyst

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TFI. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

