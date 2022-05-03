FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Issued By DA Davidson

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.14.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE AX opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.