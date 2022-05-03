FY2023 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.50.

TRP stock opened at C$68.28 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The company has a market cap of C$67.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.62.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. Also, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

