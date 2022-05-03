FY2023 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

TEX stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. Terex has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

