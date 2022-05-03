FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lifted by Analyst

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $905.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

