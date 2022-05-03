FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Raised by Analyst (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ford Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of F opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.