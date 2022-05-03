Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 549,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $81.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

