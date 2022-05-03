Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLMD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

