Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

