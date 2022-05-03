Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.77.
GLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.