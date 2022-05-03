Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,349,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,367,529.12.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

CVE:GWM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,494. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

