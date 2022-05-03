Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,349,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,367,529.12.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

CVE:GWM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,494. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52. Galway Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Galway Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Galway Metals (CVE:GWM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.