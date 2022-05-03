Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHACW) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GHACW remained flat at $$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 97,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,670. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

