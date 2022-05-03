Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.8 days.
Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.37.
Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.