Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in April

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,249,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 989,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.8 days.

Shares of GNENF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. Ganfeng Lithium has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

