Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.
Shares of IT stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.49. Gartner has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $368.99.
IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gartner by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
