Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Shares of IT stock traded down $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.49. Gartner has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Gartner by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gartner by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

