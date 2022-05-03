GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $270.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.73. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.